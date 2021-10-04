Woman trapped as car overturns in rain on key Wigan road

It is thought she lost control of the Vauxhall Corsa as she drove round a bend on Bickershaw Lane in Hindley in the rain shortly after 2pm on Monday.

Witnesses said the car hit the pavement and flipped, landing on its side and blocking both sides of the road.

Firefighters from Hindley and Leigh attended, along with a technical rescue unit from Ashton-under-Lyne, and they cut off the roof to free the woman from the car.

Three fire crews attended after the crash

She was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries, which were not thought to be life-threatening.