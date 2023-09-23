Woman treated by firefighters after blaze at house in Wigan
Firefighters rushed to a house in Wigan when a blaze broke out early this morning.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Three crews from Wigan and Hindley stations went to the property on Douglas Road, Swinley, shortly before 6am on Saturday.
A fire service spokesman said: “Crews arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire. Firefighters treated a 59-year-old woman at the scene.
“Firefighters were in attendance for around two hours.”