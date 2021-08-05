Woman's body found at house in Wigan

Police and paramedics went to Falkirk Grove, in Norley, on Wednesday morning after receiving calls with concerns about the woman.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at about 9am on August 4over concerns for the welfare of a woman at Falkirk Grove, Wigan.

"North West Ambulance Service also attended but, sadly, the body of a 34-year-old woman was found and a file has been passed to the coroner."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was found on Falkirk Grove in Norley. Pic: Google Street View