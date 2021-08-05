Woman's body found at house in Wigan
The body of a woman was found after emergency services were called to a house in Wigan.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:34 am
Updated
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:36 am
Police and paramedics went to Falkirk Grove, in Norley, on Wednesday morning after receiving calls with concerns about the woman.
A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at about 9am on August 4over concerns for the welfare of a woman at Falkirk Grove, Wigan.
"North West Ambulance Service also attended but, sadly, the body of a 34-year-old woman was found and a file has been passed to the coroner."
