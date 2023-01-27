A halogen heater, which had been accidentally caught and switched on, set fire to clothing nearby.

The occupants of the house in Cecil Street, Leigh, tried to put the flames out with water but, when that was unsuccessful, rang 999 and got outside.

A crew from Leigh fire station, which received the call at 7.50pm on Thursday January 26, was quickly on the scene and managed to contain the damage to the heater and fabric.

A general view of Cecil Street in Leigh where a gas heater set fire to clothing

Watch manager Michael Fairhurst said: “The smoke alarm going off alerted the ladies to the fire very quickly and so the damage was minimal.