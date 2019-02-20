Work begins on large water leak in Wigan

Work has begun on fixing a large leak that has left several homes and businesses without water for weeks.

Properties surrounding Eckersley Mill and Pottery Road have faced a litany of problems since the start of February due to low water pressure, caused by the mystery leak.

The nearby Wigan Investment Centre in Waterside Drive is home to many businesses, and has been one of the hardest hit addresses.

At least half of the building has been affected by the issue, and many of the centre’s toilets have been frequently out of use for so long that the building’s management have discussed bringing in portable toilets until the problem is rectified.

The issue has also caused issues for commuters, with the leak causing water to pour up from beneath the surface of Pottery Road, presenting a hazard for drivers unaware of the issue.

Some motorists have even reported that the pooling water was freezing over during recent cold spells, creating an even greater danger.

But the source of the problem has now been located, United Utilities have said, and maintenance teams were yesterday set to begin excavation work in the area to repair the damaged water pipes and restore normal water pressure.

A spokesperson from United Utilities said: “Locating leaks on our water network can be challenging, which is why we use a wide range of technology to help us with our leak detection.

“In Wigan this weekend we deployed additional leak detection teams to the Pottery Road area to locate a leak affecting water pressure to the Wigan Investment Centre and surrounding properties.

“The leak detection team pinpointed the leak to private land near Eckersley Mill.”

They added: “We expect to be able to gain access to this land and we will complete repairs and restore water pressure in the area to normal levels. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”