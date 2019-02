A worker has been rushed to hospital following an incident on a Wigan industrial estate.



At around 9.20am today (Friday), paramedics were called to reports of a casualty on Warrington Road Industrial Estate.

Air ambulance on Tyrer Avenue

North West Ambulance Service scrambled an air ambulance, a land ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

The air ambulance landed on St James' School field on Tyrer Avenue and has since left the scene.

One person was taken to hospital in the land ambulance.

Their condition remains unknown.