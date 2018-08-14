World Cup victory for Wigan man who gets free car

Neil Roden with the Kia car he has won
Neil Roden with the Kia car he has won
Share this article

England may have missed out on silverware at this summer’s World Cup but a Wigan man has come away a big winner on the back of it.

Anyone who bought either a U7A or U9A Hisense TV during the tournament were entered into a draw for the chance to win one of three KIA Sportage cars.

Other news: One in six Wigan households are out of work

And local man Neil Roden joined winners from Southampton and Shropshire in taking home a vehicle.

He said: “I feel very lucky. I loved watching the tournament from home this summer and it’s just fantastic to win such a great prize on top of that. I have to thank the guys at Hisense UK.”

Neil was presented with his prize at the AO.com’s Bolton HQ. Hisense UK head of marketing, Arun Bhatoye, said: “It was great to meet Neil to present him with his prize.”