World Cup victory for Wigan man who gets free car

England may have missed out on silverware at this summer’s World Cup but a Wigan man has come away a big winner on the back of it.

Anyone who bought either a U7A or U9A Hisense TV during the tournament were entered into a draw for the chance to win one of three KIA Sportage cars.

And local man Neil Roden joined winners from Southampton and Shropshire in taking home a vehicle.

He said: “I feel very lucky. I loved watching the tournament from home this summer and it’s just fantastic to win such a great prize on top of that. I have to thank the guys at Hisense UK.”

Neil was presented with his prize at the AO.com’s Bolton HQ. Hisense UK head of marketing, Arun Bhatoye, said: “It was great to meet Neil to present him with his prize.”