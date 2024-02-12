World Options Leigh office expands with latest appointment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of MBE Worldwide, World Options shipping portal allows business customers to compare quotes from the leading carriers, and to send and track shipments at no extra cost, but with increased customer service compared to booking direct.

Mick Sherlock and Nick Daley launched the World Options franchise in Leigh in January 2021 . Now employing a total of five, the Leigh office is one of the company’s fastest growing franchises and is set to grow its sales staff further in the first half of 2024 to support its ongoing growth, servicing businesses across the UK.

On commencing her role, Sarah said: “I am very excited to have joined the team at World Options. Many businesses find international shipping confusing and sometimes frustrating.

“We make things simple by providing one point of contact and advising on the best courier options for each individual shipment and by providing customers proactive information on their parcel’s or pallet’s whereabouts because of the extended service level agreements we have with all the main courier companies including DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT and more.”

World Options Holdings Ltd manages three brands in the UK; Mail Boxes Etc., PACK & SEND and World Options, providing ecommerce, fulfilment, shipping, virtual office, marketing and print solutions to SMEs and consumers. Companies within the group now maintain and support over 260 franchisees, generating combined annual revenues of £80m.

World Options Holdings is part of MBE Worldwide, which in 2022 served over one million business customers globally, generating Euro 1.3 billion of system-wide gross revenue through its network of over 3,150 business solution centres in 52 countries, and Euro 22 billion of gross merchandise value traded through its PrestaShop ecommerce solutions.