Letters: Celebrity Big Brother shows us just how unfair world is

Well, try to restrain yourselves, Celebrity Big Brother is back.

Historically, contestants are either on their way up or have already gone most of the way down, so you either don’t know who they are or have forgotten who they were.

A few can be identified as, for example, a Loose Women panellist, a soap (or former soap) star or a former MP.

There’s usually the obligatory heavily tattooed playboy and glamour models botoxed up to the nines with implants everywhere and the kind of fake bosoms that could explode at high altitudes.

There are invariably explosive rows with contestants swearing like sailors’ parrots, their tongues loosening more and more as the alcohol flows.

True, it can be fascinating (to some) to see how such desperate individuals relate to each other in such close proximity, especially when egos clash.

Also, it can be positive when some of them bond and friendships have developed between people who would not ordinarily have met or socialised.

Relationships have formed, but most explode or evaporate, either while in the house or shortly after they leave.

The bust-ups can be of considerable magnitude with racism, sexism and other ‘isms’ rearing their ugly heads.

Some contestants get distressed and although they say they are screened by psychologists beforehand and counselling is available throughout the show, I’m not convinced of its effectiveness. Some of the games they play have been brutal.

Sadly, it always, allegedly, far exceeds the likes of GPs: Behind Closed Doors in the C5 ratings.

These are people who work tirelessly and don’t expect any of the glorification or massive payouts that celebrities do.

Still, that’s celebrity culture for you, and its addictive nature.

It’s an unfair world.

CM Langan

via email