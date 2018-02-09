Readers' letters - February 6

Why not have ‘grid lads’ as well as the ‘grid girls’?

So the ‘grid girls’ are to go.

As a woman, I do cringe at overt sexism (the tabloids’ Page 3 girls is one example), yet I feel sorry for the women in the motor racing and darts world who will now lose their jobs.

What I do believe is, in a world where technology increasingly risks jobs, every job is increasingly precious.

What if there was a compromise so no jobs are lost?

Why not update their role for modern times?

What about that oft quoted ‘equal opportunities’ phrase?

Why not have ‘grid lads’ as well as ‘grid girls’?

(Surely both sexes should have the same opportunities?)

Or if scantily-clad men are not to the tastes of the darts and motor racing fans, why not have smartly dressed grid lads and grid girls?

The sports don’t lose their perceived glamour, the attire looks less sexist and more elegant, and everyone keeps their job.

And we have equal opportunities for men, too!

Molly Clare

via email

Going the extra mile for Diabetes

Diabetes UK are urging people to go the extra mile on Sunday, May 20 by taking part in this year’s Simply Health Great Manchester Run for the charity.

The iconic race sees thousands of runners take on both the 10k and half marathon challenges, making the event suitable for all athletic abilities.

Diabetes is a serious condition that, if not properly managed, can lead to devastating complications such as blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke and

amputation.

Every day, around 700 people are diagnosed with diabetes so every mile you run and every pound you raise for

Diabetes UK will help us realise a world where diabetes can do no harm.

All runners who join the Diabetes UK team receive a branded vest, crazy hair, a fundraising toolkit, online support and training tips.

They will also be cheered on by Diabetes UK supporters along the route, giving them an extra boost towards the finish line. To sign up just visit: www.diabetes.org.uk/great-manchester-run

Stephen Ryan

Head of the North

Diabetes UK



80th birthday present - 25p

I am beside myself with excitement! I have been advised of my coming year’s pension entitlement, always welcome however meagre.

However, I am also advised that, as I will be 80 in August this year, I will receive an extra amount of 25p per week in addition, bliss!

I am at a loss to decide what to spend this on, have your readers any ideas?

Peter Brooke

Address supplied

Fracking disaster if lights go out

Where would we be? It would be a fracking disaster if all the lights went out because of a shortage of fuel to supply the power stations.

I wonder what the protesters against fracking would say then?

We need the fuel urgently, time is running out and we will all be in the dark if nothing is done.

So sensible fracking is the future, it’s all there waiting to serve the increasing demand for power.

Where would we be if coal mining had been banned some years ago? Probably powerless, to say the least.

EB Warris

via email



Can’t wait for

my bus pass

It’s annoying and dangerous how many drivers either don’t use any lights in dull/dark conditions or use them incorrectly.

I don’t think re-reading the Highway Code will make much difference as most instructions are common sense, like the one about the main purpose of car lights isn’t to see but be seen – otherwise why fit indicators?

Another irritation is lights either left on high beam or incorrectly adjusted, temporarily blinding oncoming traffic.

Can’t wait for my bus pass, then someone else can have the stress!

Penny Marsh

Address supplied