Readers' letters - January 19

Who’s to blame for rise in children’s dental problems?

For letters: https://www.wigantoday.net/news/your-say/readers-letters-january-17-1-8968831

Who’s to blame for rise in children’s dental problems?

There was an interesting item on BBC Breakfast about the parlous state of many children’s teeth, with examples given of teenagers needing dentures.

Naturally the government carries some responsibility and, of course, parents.

I see children on the school run eating crisps and drinking fizzy drinks for breakfast.

I see them buying energy drinks in shops.

Some only seem to drink fizzy drinks.

And eventually, as I expected, the talk got to the responsibility of teachers.

Here we go again. They’re expected to be nutritionists, mental health promoters, fitness trainers, discipline

setters, police, paramedics and on and on these days, then?

The recent breakdown in society is entirely their fault and not the Tories?

Give them a break. The parents are to blame, no contest. That and the loss of NHS dentistry.

R Kimble

Address supplied

Awareness of sleep apnoea



I would like to raise awareness of sleep apnoea and a current petition on change.org to begin the process of recognising sleep apnoea as a disability ( http://chn.ge/2DDdhrD). I am asking people to sign the petition, it takes only a moment or two.

After approximately two years of ill health, countless trips to the GP and a small fortune being spent on alternative medicines and therapies, I received a diagnosis of sleep apnoea on December 11, 2017. What a great Christmas gift!

The symptoms of the condition are similar to many other health complaints :

Loud or frequent snoring.

Silent pauses in breathing.

Choking or gasping sounds.

Daytime sleepiness or fatigue.

Unrefreshing sleep.

Insomnia.

Morning headaches.

Nocturia (waking during the night to go to the bathroom)

Some but not all people with the condition are sadly diagnosed after falling asleep at the wheel and being involved in accidents.

Some of the statistics I have seen indicate that up to 80 per cent of people who have the condition are undiagnosed, so if any of the symptoms above sound like they are describing your current state of health, please seek medical advice.

There are treatment options available, which will not only offer an improvement to your current health and way of life, but help protect against future health issues such as stroke, heart attacks and diabetes.

Carol Doloughan

via email



Band together against cancer



Readers may not be aware but World Cancer Day is fast approaching on February 4, which is a great time to raise funds and vital awareness in the fight for young lives against cancer.

CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, are calling on locals to ‘band together’ behind families affected by cancer by donating just £2 to get your own special Band Against Cancer wristband.

Cancer can leave a lot of friends, family and colleagues not knowing what to say, not knowing what to do, and feeling helpless. Donating and getting your band is a simple way to show your support for CLIC Sargent and anyone you know who might be going through a really tough time.

Our recent Hidden Costs research showed that 79 per cent of young people felt cancer had a serious impact on their emotional wellbeing, 70 per cent experienced depression during their cancer treatment and 83 per cent of young people experienced loneliness during their cancer treatment.

With your help, CLIC Sargent can reach those families through our support workers and nurses who provide practical, emotional and financial support, to help minimise the damage cancer causes to young people beyond their health.

To find out more about World Cancer Day, go to: www.clicsargent.org.uk/WorldCancerDay. Bands are also available in JD Wetherspoon pubs and Morrisons stores throughout the UK.

Joe Burns

CLIC Sargent Fundraising Manager, Greater Manchester & Lancashire