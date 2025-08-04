A homeless Wigan 38-year-old has been accused of terrorising and harassing a woman.

Dean Brook, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan justices to face a charge of stalking a named female in June and July this year, causing her serious alarm or distress by contacting her multiple times via phone calls, social media profiles and approaching her in person.

He is also accused of harassment by breaching a restraining order during the same period and possessing a craft knife in public on July 29.

Brook has yet to enter any pleas and he was remanded into custody until his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on September 3.