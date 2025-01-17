A new collaboration between SEA LIFE UK and Nintendo takes a deep dive into the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

January 2025: This year, immerse yourself in a unique universe with Animal Crossing: New Horizons at SEA LIFE centres across the UK. The renowned life simulation game, developed by Nintendo, offers an immersive experience into a world where you can create your own paradise on a deserted island and interact with its residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A FIRST IN THE UK

For the first time in the UK, the life simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has sold over 46 million copies (*) across the world since its launch in March 2020, is teaming up with SEA LIFE UK for a new live, interactive experience. This partnership allows guests to discover incredible marine life alongside some of the game’s characters.

Kicking off in SEA LIFE Manchester on 8th February, the tour will travel across the UK to SEA LIFE Birmingham, SEA LIFE Brighton, SEA LIFE London and SEA LIFE Chessington World of Adventures Resort, delighting fans of SEA LIFE and Animal Crossing: New Horizons alike.

The life simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons is teaming up with SEA LIFE UK for a new live, interactive experience that kicks off at SEA LIFE Manchester on 8th February

AN IMMERSIVE AND FUN EXPERIENCE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEA LIFE UK, part of the largest aquarium network in the world and owned by Merlin Entertainments, a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, is the ideal place to host this unique adventure. With its themed zones across all attractions, from the Atlantic and Arctic to the Rainforest and Tropics, and thousands of marine creatures, visitors will be able to explore a rich and diverse environment.

Catherine Pritchard , General Manager at SEA LIFE London Aquarium, is delighted with this collaboration: "We are thrilled to be offering this one-of-a-kind experience across a number of our SEA LIFE locations. Our guests will be taken on a journey alongside characters from Animal Crossing, all whilst surrounded by the thousands of amazing creatures that we have in our attractions, from Green Sea Turtles to Zebra Sharks in this enriching, fun and unique adventure with family or friends."

ACTIVITIES AND MEETINGS

Equipped with a tour guide to lead the way, guests will explore the 'Sea Life Islands', meet Tom Nook and residents like Aurora and Octavian, and discover diverse sea creatures. A fossil dig will reveal the ancestors of the marine life that we love today, whilst explorers will search for Gulliver, who washed up on the beaches of the island.

Visitors will be able to collect character stamps, discover many interesting facts about the inhabitants of SEA LIFE and meet with Tom Nook and Isabelle. At the end of their visit, fans will be able to purchase Animal Crossing: New Horizons merchandise at the aquarium store.

EVENT DATES

SEA LIFE Manchester: 8th Feb – 9th March 2025

SEA LIFE Birmingham: 12th April - 5th May 2025

SEA LIFE Brighton: 24th May - 15th June 2025

SEA LIFE London: 30th June - 27th July 2025

SEA LIFE Chessington World of Adventures: 1st – 31st August 2025