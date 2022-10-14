Aldi Specialbuys and Lidl’s Middle of Lidl has become a cult sensation amongst shoppers up and down the country. From kids toys to DIY steals, bargain-hunters across the UK have searched through the mysterious middle aisles in attempts of finding the new trend.

Last year, Lidl’s Middle of Lidl sell-out shoe appeared online for more than four times its original price, whereas the popular Aldi hanging egg-chair sold out quicker than Glastonury tickets. With offers constantly updating, it is always worth a look at what is featuring in Aldi and Lidl’s middle aisle this weekend.

Aldi Specialbuys

Take advantage of the colder weather by doing up your house with Aldi’s DIY essentials or ignore it all and just buy shoes instead… no judgement whatsoever. With winter just round the corner, it is the perfect time to get all your in-house maintenance sorted.

Gardenline Wildfire Mesh Fire Pit

If the cold weather hasn’t forced you inside yet and you’re looking for the perfect thing to bring friends and family together, a fire pit is the one for you. At Aldi, this Gardenline Wildfire Mesh Fire Pit will bring a touch of class and warmth to your life as the weather starts to chill. The mesh and poker pit is available at Aldi Specialbuys for £9.99.

Ferrex 20V Cordless Combi Drill

Perfect for everyday jobs, this Ferrex 20V Cordless Combi Drill features a 2 speed gearbox, auto spindle lock, variable speed with reverse, rubber over mould grip and an LED light. Get yours this weekend from Aldi for just £14.99.

Lily & Dan Black Chelsea Boots

When it comes to a pair of new shoes - all those chores can wait. At Aldi this weekend, these Lily & Dan Black Chelsea Boots are available for a mind-boggling £9.99.

Lidls Middle of Lidl

Spoil your kids and help them grow this weekend with many great offers to be found in Lidl’s middle aisles.

Playtive Wooden Learning Toy

If you’re a parent looking for a fun way to incorporate learning into your child’s day - look no further than the Playtive Wooden Learning Toy available for just £ 8.99 in the Lidl middle aisle. The toy helps kids learn to count and tell the time.

BIC Mini Whiteboard / Whiteboard Pens

Imagination and creativity is essential for the growth and development of children, and a super cost-effective and exciting way of encouraging this is to get your child a whiteboard. The BIC Mini Whiteboard / Whiteboard Pen s will help your young ones express themselves.

Kids’ Slippers

Start preparing for the lead-up to Christmas with these adorable slip Kids’ Slippers available at Lidl this weekend. The soft and comfortable slips come in two styles, Frozen and Paw Patrol and all for less than £7.