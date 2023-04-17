Aldi launches 4 new limited edition beers for King’s coronation - how to buy

Aldi is set to launch four new limited edition beers to celebrate the King’s coronation in May. The coronation themed drinks will feature regal images of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels draped in royal attire to celebrate King Charles being crowned.

The new range will include an Organic IPA, Session Pale Ale, Best Bitter and Golden Pilsner priced at just £1.79 a can. Whether you’re celebrating in the back garden or at the park enjoying a picnic, or at the coronation street party, these beers are the perfect choice for shoppers looking to crack open a cold one this bank holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s King’s Coronation Craft Beers will be available in stores from April 20.

Most Popular

Session Pale Ale

A British classic with a tropical twist, this smooth pale ale is the perfect way to quench your thirst whilst celebrating this ‘once in a lifetime’ occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi has launched a range of beers for the King’s coronation

Golden Pilsner

The crown jewel of the range, this Pilsner is a modern twist on classic styles. Taking hops from the King’s allies in Europe and the US, it offers a distinctive citrus aroma with a bittersweet tang.

Best Bitter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a light, coffee-like finish and toasty, caramel flavours, this British bitter has a deep redness that exudes royalty.

As the King’s coronation is around the corner Aldi has launches a range of royal beers for the occasion

Organic IPA