Xbox Showcase 2023: All games announced and release dates - including Fable and Starfield

The 2023 Xbox Showcase is here and was packed full of game announcements - here’s what was announced by Microsoft and their release dates

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 11th Jun 2023, 19:22 BST- 1 min read

Microsoft debuted their Xbox Showcase on Sunday (June 11) with some big announcements coming to the console in the next couple of years. The hour livestream looked at upcoming games for the Xbox Series X|S as well as some games that will be available on the Xbox One.

The gaming company made some big announcements including the reveal of Fable, Starfield and Forza Motorsport. The Xbox Showcase came as part of the Summer Game Fest conference that has been happening all weekend and has already seen the announcement of some huge games coming in the next year.

Xbox followed PlayStation who held its showcase event last month which left many fans disappointed in what was coming to the console. Despite the disappointing show, it was announced that 12 of the games would be coming to Xbox in the coming couple of years.

The Xbox Showcase comes as many gaming companies and developers have chosen to broadcast their own events after pulling out of gaming trade event E3. with Nintendo yet to make any announcements on when fans can expect a Nintendo Direct, with rumours suggesting it could be expected some time in July.

    If you missed the event and still want to watch the full Showcase, then it’s still available on the Xbox YouTube channel. Here’s every game announced during the Xbox Showcase:

    Games announced in Xbox Showcase

    Xbox had an impressive Showcase event with the announcements of Fable, Starfield and Forza MotorsportXbox had an impressive Showcase event with the announcements of Fable, Starfield and Forza Motorsport
    Xbox had an impressive Showcase event with the announcements of Fable, Starfield and Forza Motorsport
