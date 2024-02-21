Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alton Towers has revealed the official date for the ‘hugely anticipated’ opening of Nemesis Reborn.

The former Nemesis ride at the resort was one of the park's most loved attractions by visitors, but it was closed down to undergo an extensive transformation three decades after its original launch. State-of-the-art audio visual technology has been used to create the beast’s eye and razor-sharp teeth, with additional, immersive elements to grip thrill-seekers as soon as they enter the resort’s Forbidden Valley. And now, theme park lovers across the globe won't have long to wait to get their first ride on the latest star attraction.

Why has a giant orange 'eye' appeared?

A floating, seven-metre-wide eye at alien hotspot Cannock Chase in Staffordshire signals the near return of the ‘iconic’ Nemesis ride following the extensive transformation.

Alien activity is synonymous with Cannock Chase, with incidents including school children who claim to have witnessed an extra-terrestrial figure with a ‘lemon-shaped’ head and a series of triangle shapes seen in the sky.

Drone footage and images of the giant, blazing eye of Alton Towers’ Nemesis creature at Cannock Chase show the scene at sunrise.

What changes have been made to Nemesis?

For Nemesis Reborn, the ride’s 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track has been replaced along with a complete overhaul of the beast which gives the ride its name.

Imprisoned underground for much of the past three decades by a shadowy organisation known as The Phalanx, the beast is now free and out to wreak vengeance.

On its opening in 1994, Nemesis was crowned Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster. Since then, millions of fans from around the world have visited the Staffordshire theme park to experience its thrilling 3.5 G-force and twists and turns at speeds of up to 50mph.

When will Nemesis Reborn open to the public?

Rollercoaster enthusiasts won't have long to wait before they can take their seats on the rejuvenated adrenaline-inducing ride.

Thrill-seekers can get their first sit on the ride from March 16, 2024, when the new attraction officially opens. Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “It’s been an astonishing privilege to bring this truly iconic ride into the 21st century.

“We’ve retained its essential DNA, while harnessing the most state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling techniques to ensure it will retain its status as a truly unrivalled rollercoaster experience for a whole new generation.

“And from March 16, those brave enough will be able to experience for themselves the truly awesome power of Nemesis Reborn.”