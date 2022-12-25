Richard Osman has topped the Amazon best-sellers list for 2022, while one-pan recipes and self-help books also saw a surge in interest according to the online retailer. Osman’s latest book in his Thursday Murder Club series, The Bullet That Missed , is one of two books by the Pointless co-creator on the 2022 best sellers list, with The Man Who Died Twice appearing at number seven.

It was a good year also for Colleen Hoover ; the author who made a name for herself through self-publishing her works “so my mum could read them on her Amazon Kindle,” saw two of her books in the overall top ten. Much of this can be attributed to a huge TikTok campaign with supporters spreading her name far and wide to the extent that Simon & Schuster have now commissioned two books from her by 2024 and 2026.

A perennial favourite, especially around Christmas, the humble cookbook has once again charged up Amazon’s best-sellers list, with Jamie Oliver penning a book dedicated to the simple art of one-pan meals (cooking using just one pot). He is joined on the list by Kay and Kate Allinson’s book of healthy, tasty meals with their cookbook Pinch of Nom Comfort Food.

Self help books have also seen their inclusions already this year, as it seems many are looking to start their New Year resolutions long before the bells ring in 2023. The second most bought book from Amazon, Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before , is a collection of coping tips from clinical psychologist Dr Julie Smith that will furnish the reader with an enhanced sense of resilience and control.

‘Reflecting British readers’ love of a good murder mystery and our increasing desire for smart thinking books, Amazon’s best selling books of 2022 show a real range and variety,’’ commented Lisa de Meyer , UK Books Country Manager at Amazon.co.uk. “And with our own ‘Best Books of the Year’ list, we’re celebrating the return of beloved authors such as Stephen King, irresistible new cookbooks from Nadiya Hussain and Sabrina Ghayour, and unforgettable fiction debuts from Bob Mortimer and Bonnie Garmus.”

Amazon’s best selling books for 2022

Top Ten Amazon Books Bestsellers (physical and ebook)

The Bullet That Missed: (The Thursday Murder Club 3) by Richard Osman Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before? by Dr Julie Smith One: Simple One-Pan Wonders by Jamie Oliver Pinch of Nom Comfort Food: 100 Slimming, Satisfying Recipes by Kay and Kate Allinson It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith The Man Who Died Twice: (The Thursday Murder Club 2) by Richard Osman Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens Atomic Habits by James Clear It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover

Amazon’s Best Books of the Year: Fiction

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus The Satsuma Complex by Bob Mortimer Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow Carnival Blues by Damien Boyd Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart Fairy Tale by Stephen King

Amazon’s Best Books of the Year: Non-Fiction