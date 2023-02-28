Amazon and Argos have warned customers about fake deals offering £3 Samsung S23s and iPhone14s which have been circulating on Facebook. The page , which is still active, says it is “freeing its warehouses from last year’s electronics models” in the name of charity.

It adds: “Due to the release of Samsung S23, Argos frees warehouses from last year’s Samsung S22 model and running (sic) a charity event and giving (sic) away packages with Samsung S22 for only £3.”

The same page has shared several articles claiming that Argos is selling Samsung S23 phones for just £3 in order to make room in their warehouses. Despite the fact that the accompanying video shows Amazon labels, one post claims that Argos is hosting the giveaway.

The page does not appear to be affiliated to either company. A spokesperson for Argos told Full Fact : “This is not a genuine post. I would advise not to engage with this”.

Another post on the page says last year’s Samsung S22 model will be sold for $9.96. However, it contains a link to the official Amazon website where the phone is on sale for £594.

Another post on a different page claims that Amazon is selling iPhone 14s for £3 each. A spokesperson for Amazon told Full Fact : “These posts are not related to Amazon”.

Three of the posts feature videos showing the products, many of which have been watched thousands of times. The videos all use an automated voice to recite the same script over footage of the products being unpacked.

They begin with “Congratulations” and continue to say: “You need to fill the form (sic) and we will deliver your package right to your door. Don’t miss this opportunity. Hurry up.” The follow-through link, which has disappeared from the posts at the time of publishing, led users to a non-secure website.