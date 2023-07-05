BBC bosses are reportedly attempting to lure Holly Willoughby away from ITV and are keen for the 42-year-old to host Strictly Come Dancing. Holly has been surrounded by drama recently following the Phillip Schofield scandal.

A source told Mail Online: "Holly is the golden goose. BBC bosses want her and they have been plotting for some time to get her for their big shows. They know how popular she is, but it also has to be the right programme.

"Recently there has been talk around the BBC that Strictly would be a way to lure her over. There are ideas of how she could slot in – nobody is quite sure about that yet but they think she would be perfect.

"It seems like a big project to get her to do it, and would mean moving things around on the show somehow, but there are some executives at the BBC who want it to happen."

The rumours that Holly may front the BBC has reportedly left current host Tess Daly ‘worried and upset.’ Tess currently hosts the show with Claudia Winkleman who replaced Sir Bruce Forsyth, following his sad passing in 2017.

