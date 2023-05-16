British men are among the least likely to sit down for a wee, with 33% saying they “never” do so, according to the latest YouGov poll. Men from 13 countries were polled about their urinating preferences, with British men in the bottom three along with Poland and Mexico.

According to YouGov , the poll was conducted in response to a request by Guardian journalist Sam Wollaston, who in February of this year questioned their lack of data on the number of British males who sit down to urinate .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting at the bottom of the list are men from Mexico, who are found to be the least likely of the surveyed nations to ever sit down to urinate, with only 21% reporting that they do so most or always.

At the other end of the table, it is German men who are the most likely to sit down to pee - 40% say they do so every time, and a further 22% do so most times. Only 10% say they never do.

Most Popular

Ironically, said YouGov, Germany is a nation that has a term deriding men who sit down to pee called ‘sitzpinkler’, literally meaning someone who sits down to wee, but also used to imply a man is wimpy or effeminate, while also requiring them to do so in many places.

Signs telling men to sit down to pee are common in German bathrooms, and standing to urinate is often seen as antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in terms of places where men ‘always’ sit down to pee, Australia is the most ‘enthusiastic adopter’, at 25% of men, followed by Sweden at 22%. In the USA, 23% of men always or often sit down to do their number 1, compared to 31% who never do.

Men who ‘never’ sit down to wee - Full list of countries

Mexico - 36% Poland - 33% Britain - 33% Singapore - 32% US - 31% France - 30% Italy - 30% Spain - 28% Australia - 27% Canada - 21% Denmark - 17% Sweden - 12% Germany - 10%