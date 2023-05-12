British toddler drowns in swimming pool at Spanish holiday villa

A British toddler has drowned in a swimming pool at a popular holiday villa near Alicante, Spain. According to reports by a major daily newspaper , the child tragically died on Friday morning (May 12) despite desperate attempts by paramedics.

The incident reportedly took place at 10am and emergency responders including medical staff and police were rushed to the villa in La Nucia. A helicopter was also sent to the scene but all efforts to resuscitate the toddler were unsuccessful.

The Civil Guard confirmed an investigation was underway. A spokesman for the force in Alicante said: “This incident is still under investigation but everything so far is pointing to the youngster’s death being a tragic accident.”

La Nucia is situated approximately 31 miles to the north-west of Alicante and the airport, and only 6.2 miles away from the most popular tourist resort on the Northern Costa Blanca, Benidorm.

