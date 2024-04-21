Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video shows the emotional moment a brother and sister were reunited after 45 years. Tony Beckett, 69, and Mary Dunstan, 72, last saw each other in 1979 before Mary moved to Adelaide, Australia. Following the death of Mary’s husband in 2021, and Tony’s wife in 2023, the siblings knew they should reunite. The pair reunited at Norwich train station on April 16.

The last time Mary visited their hometown was in October 1979, after the birth of her daughter, Sam, who accompanied her on this year's trip back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary cared for her husband who was living with dementia for the last ten years, preventing her from considering an earlier reunion. Tony’s mortgage and living costs had stopped him from taking the trip to Australia.

The family will be spending time together and reliving memories while Mary is in the UK.

Siblings Tony Beckett and Mary Dunstan reunite after 45 years apart.