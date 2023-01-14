Byron Burger is set to close nine restaurants as the chain has fallen into administration, the restaurant owner has announced. Some of Byron Burger branches will close with immediate effect, and hundreds of jobs will be at risk with just 12 restaurants being left open.

The closures have been confirmed for major cities including Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester and Wembley. Famously Proper, the umbrella company which owns Byron Burgers, said 218 jobs would be cut as a result.

Administrators from Interpath Advisory , a financial advisory business, were appointed on Friday, January 13 and confirmed that Byron Burger has been sold in a pre-pack administration to Tristar Foods . In a statement, Interpath said that over the past 12 months, Byron Burgers has faced ‘significant challenges to trading’, driven by rising food and utility costs, together with a reduction in customer spending as a result of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Following an exploration of several options to safeguard the future of the business, no solvent offers were forthcoming, so the directors took the difficult decision to file for the appointment of administrators. Immediately following the appointment, the joint administrators concluded a sale of the business and certain assets to Tristar Foods Limited .

A total of 12 sites will transfer to Tristar Foods Limited as part of the transaction, safeguarding approximately 365 jobs. Claire Winder, managing director at Interpath Advisory and joint administrator, said support would be offered to those impacted by the redundancies as a “matter of priority”.

“Like many other companies across the hospitality sector, Byron had seen a boost in trading following the end of the COVID lockdown measures. However, the sky-high inflation seen in 2022 saw costs spiral and resulted in reduced customer spend, which in turn placed significant cashflow pressure on the business.

“We are pleased to have concluded this transaction which will see the Bryon name continue to trade on high streets across the country and which, importantly, has preserved a significant number of jobs,” Claire Winder said.

Byron Burger closures - which branches will shut?