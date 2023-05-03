News you can trust since 1853
Call the Midwife series 13 filming update: Cast and crew of BBC drama reunite on set

 The beloved BBC drama is set to return to our screens later this year with a festive special

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:26 BST- 2 min read

Call the Midwife fans can rejoice as the cast behind the popular BBC drama have begun filming for the show’s upcoming season. 

The official Call the Midwife social media released pictures of the cast and crew on set - including actors Cliff Parisi and Annabelle Apison, who play husband and wife Fred and Violet Buckle, and Zephryn Taitte who stars as Cyril Robisnon.

Alongside the pictures, the captions reads: "BREAKING!! It's official – Call the Midwife has begun filming for series 13!! We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning series 13 with the opening scene!!

"Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion were on hand to posing for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie (Reggie, pictured) was waiting in the wings to begin his year's work with the family.

    "We have SO MUCH to show you – beginning with our Christmas Special – so stay tuned!! Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 13 in 2024 xx."

    Series 12 of the beloved period drama ended on February, 12 and saw nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George) tie the knot with fiancee Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) in a picturesque ceremony attended by their close family and friends. 

    Viewers were left unsure whether Zephryn Taitte would return for another season after a dramatic twist in the finale which saw Cyril Robinson find out his wife Lucille, played by Leonie Elliot, had decided to stay in Jamaica, leaving Poplar for good. 

    However, our doubts have been put to rest as Zephryn joined his co-stars to film the anticipated Christmas special, which will land on our screens later this year, although an official start date is yet to be confirmed.

