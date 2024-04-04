Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV shows the women fleeing a pub - after allegedly stuffing their faces with food and booze on a Saturday afternoon at the Wheelbarrow Castle pub in Worcester. Footage from the pub’s security camera shows the tracksuit-wearing women filing past the bar with one pushing a pram.

One of the women even takes time to stand and pick her nose while waiting for her friends to walk out without paying. The dine and dashers were caught on camera leaving the popular pub at around 3pm on Saturday, March 23 - after several hours of eating and drinking inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landlady Sarah Hutchins said staff tried to chase the women who swore and laughed as they drove away. She said: "When my staff went to clear their table it was absolutely filthy and they'd even left a dirty nappy on the windowsill. Apparently this is what they do and have been known to steal from shops in their hometown.

“I have told the police but they are not interested. I’ve even been sent the name and address of one of the women but I don't think anything will be done about it."