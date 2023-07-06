Leandro De Niro Rodriguez’s cause of death has been revealed by his heartbroken mother, Drena De Niro. Leandro, who is the grandson of Hollywood legend Robert De Niro, died aged 19 earlier this week.

Robert shares daughter Drena with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. At the time of Leandro’s death, his mother did not give any more details about her son’s death at the time. However, she has now confirmed her son took pills laced with synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

The news of his cause of death have not been confirmed by a toxicology report, but Drena took to social media to seemingly confirm her son’s cause of death saying: "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him."

She also took to Instagram to confirm his death, saying: "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.

"I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.

Robert De Niro and his daughter Drena De Niro - mother of the late Leandro De Niro Rodriguez - in 2015 (Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images)