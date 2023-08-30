News you can trust since 1853
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park in Littleport as woman arrested

A two-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car at a holiday park in Littleport on Friday.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read

A woman has been arrested after a two-year-old child was killed after being struck by a vehicle at a holiday park in Littleport.

Isabella Tucker, of Ronald Street, London, was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident at about 6.45pm on Friday, August 25, at Horsley Hale Farm, Horsley Hale. The police said she was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, but died of her injuries.

In a tribute to her daughter via Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Vaida Sprainyte said: “A beautiful daughter and little sister. It’s so easy to love you. Loved you from first sight and will love you forever”.

A 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on 24 November.

Anyone who was at the holiday park and may have witnessed the collision, is urged to make a report via Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website quoting incident 35/NT/16816/23. Alternatively, call 101.

