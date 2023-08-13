A child has been attacked by a bulldog in front of shocked witnesses, with police rushing to the scene to seize the pet. The attack occurred in Birmingham on Saturday (August 12) with the condition of the child currently unknown.

Police confirmed they received an alert when a member of the public reported a "child being grappled to the floor by a bulldog" in the Washwood Heath area of Birmingham. Paramedics assessed the child for injuries at the scene.

The bulldog, which does not feature on the UK’s banned dog list, was seized by police at the scene. Force Response shared the news of the attack on Twitter, they said: "BHLPA C Team Stechford Response & Specialist Dog Unit officers responded to reports of a child being grappled to the floor by a bulldog in the Washwood Heath West Midlands area.

“A bulldog was seized via police. West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived and assessed the Child."

Which dog breeds are banned in the UK?

According to the government, there are four dog breeds that are illegal to own in the UK:

Pit bull terrier.

Japanese Tosa.

Dogo Argentino.

Fila Brasileiro.

What are the laws on dangerous dogs in the UK

Under the guidelines of the Dangerous Dogs Act, which came into effect in 1991, anyone who owns, sells, abandons, gives away or breeds from an illegal breed faces punishment.

The maximum punishment could be up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine or both. Community orders can also be handed out, depending on the perceived risk factor to the public.

Anyone with a banned dog can have it removed by the police or local council, even if there have been no complaints and the dog is not acting dangerously.

Police can also seize a banned dog without a warrant if seen in a public place. Experts will then determine if the animal is an illegal breed.

Courts can determine that a banned dog is not a danger to the public and will allow an owner to keep it if put on the Index of Exempted Dogs (IED). However, the dog must be neutered, microchipped, kept on a lead and muzzled at all times when in public and kept in a secure place so it cannot escape.