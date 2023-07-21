Travel influencer Christine Tran Ferguson has revealed that her 15-month-old son, Asher has died. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, the New York-based blogger shared a series of photos and videos of her son announcing that their child has passed - the cause of death has not been announced.

In the caption, she said: “My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms.

“You did not deserve any of this. Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy have ever had to endure. Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you’re going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I’m so heartbroken, with no idea how to live without you.”

She added: “We had a future as a family I constantly think about and it’s just gone. I miss running my hands through all your hair, biting your chubby little feet, but most of all I ache for your hugs and kisses so much! I pray I get to see you in my dreams every night. I just want you back so badly but you’re never coming home and it’s killing me.”

While she didn’t specify the cause of death, earlier this month Ferguson revealed on Instagram that her son was in the ICU, “fighting for his life.” The post read: “Please God, give us a miracle and save my sweet Asher. We need you, we miss your laugh, your smile, we need you here with mama & dada.”

Ferguson, who has more than 519,000 followers concluded her comment by thanking her followers for all their kind messages about Asher. She then asked for some “privacy during this difficult time.”

She said: “Thank you for all the overwhelming love and support. He brought us all so much joy and happiness everyday.” She added: “I just ask for privacy during this difficult time as we’re still in shock and still have no answers to this unbearable nightmare.”

Many of her friends and followers sent her messages of condolences, and some expressed how they could relate to her pain of losing a child. “The pain of losing a child is absolutely unbearable and it pains me so much to see other parents going through what I did.

Christine Tran Ferguson has announced the death of her son, Asher, who just turned one in April.

“I absolutely cannot believe that both of our boys, with the same name, have left us within a span of months,” influencer Melissa Koh, whose son Asher, died at age two in April said.