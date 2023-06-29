News you can trust since 1853
Co-op online banking down: Customers left ‘unable to login’ as mobile banking goes down - what’s affected

Hundreds of customers have been experiencing issues with the banking service this morning

By Chelsie Sewell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read

The Co-Operative Bank customers across the country have reported an outage with the online and mobile banking platform this morning (June 29). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 7am.

The Downdetector website shows around 100 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports 45 per cent of people are having problems with mobile banking, 44 per cent are having issues with the mobile login and 11 per cent are having issues with online banking.

People have taken to Twitter to discuss issues they are having. One person tweeted to say: “@CooperativeBank I’m guess you bank app gone down again as I can’t log in.” Another added: “Is @CooperativeBank app down again?? I hope it will be sorted by 2pm!” And a third said: “@CooperativeBank, what’s going on? More problems yet again. Unable to sign in to my account for the last few hours. Problems seem to be more regular lately too.”

Hundreds of customers have been experiencing issues with the banking service this morning
    The Co-Operative Bank has responded to customers to say they are looking into the issue. We have contacted The Co-Operative Bank  for comment.

