Darren James, 38, bought a 2009 Kew Gardens 50p coin off eBay three years ago for £80. He decided to sell the coin on eBay with no idea how much money he would get for it, or if he would break even. According to Darren, it was a "slow-burner" and he had hardly any interest until the final hour of the bidding when the price skyrocketed to £186.11.

Darren, from Plymouth said: "I bought the coin three years ago to jump on the bandwagon after I saw an advert to check your change. It was quite exciting, it was like how far are we going to go here?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was up for a week, and I had barely any interest. In the last twenty minutes, hundreds of people started bidding. It got to £186.11 so I made about £100."

Former navy chef Darren has now "caught the bug" and collects the Olympic Games coins and £5 coins and now has around 100 in his collection. He added: "I’ve got into the mintage world and looking into how much they are worth. It’s like an itch I’ve scratched. It’s definitely worth checking your change."

Most Popular

Darren is using the extra money he is making from selling coins to put towards renovating his home.

The coin which sold for almost £200

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad