A company has launched a $40 million luxury doomsday bunker - complete with art gallery. Swiss developer Oppidum said their new fortified residence design called “Futurist” builds on previous luxury configurations.

The underground property is built to survive apocalyptic scenarios, with self-contained energy and air supplies, blast protection, an airlock and a decontamination chamber featured, along with high-end living spaces. There is also a vault to store collections of art masterpieces, gold, cash and other valuables.

The modern underground layout is tailored to "the most powerful individuals in the world" and acts as a gallery to display and protect valuable fine art. Wealthy clients can opt to have it built next to or under their existing residence, typically beneath the property’s garden or driveway space.

A spokesperson for Oppidum said: "As with all new designs, Oppidum’s first priority is protecting what clients cherish most; loved ones and friends alongside precious invaluable objects ranging from the intrinsic to priceless. With the collection and preservation of fine art often a focal point for Oppidum clients, the Futurist serves many purposes.

“First, the Futurist protects clients while also preserving one-of-a-kind pieces in the setting of a modern art gallery underneath the home that can be accessed at any time easily only a few steps away. Oppidum also delivers the bank-level security of a vault in a special space specifically made for properly showcasing, lighting, and preserving each piece.”

Described as accessible to clients and guests but “impregnable to the uninvited”, Oppidum’s structures are "optimised for super-luxury everyday lifestyle, while prepared for all surface threats." The residences start at a price point of $10 million, but the firm said it could build any secure living space imaginable designed to each client’s specific wants and needs.

The all-new Oppidum Futurist model will cost around $40 million, but the pricing is dependent on multiple factors such as location, size and fit out. Architect Marc Prigent designed Futurist by Oppidum with the emphasis on modernity.

Prigent has been praised for creating some of the world’s most luxurious interior spaces for renowned hoteliers such as the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons . He designed the new Oppidum Futurist as a crisply streamlined modern art gallery and secure living space.

Art gallery pictured in the $40 million luxury underground bunker.

The spokesperson went on: " Oppidum’s all-new Futurist serves as a modern-day castle with a pleasing, minimalist contemporary approach. The Futurist is defined by smooth shapes and delightful curving walls with a series of calming areas thoughtfully laced throughout.

The new Futurist design takes a minimalist contemporary approach with smooth shapes, curving walls and a series of calming areas throughout.