Netflix users will want to turn off a particular setting if they are to understand the mind-bending new show 1899. Viewers have pointed out that some may struggle to watch the latest streaming sensation with the feature turned on.

The multi-language series was released on the streaming giant earlier this month and has already attracted acclaim from critics and viewers alike. The eight-part drama is set on a migrant steamship travelling from London to New York with a range of European travellers on board, speaking in their native tongues.

With the duo behind the acclaimed German series Dark Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, at the helm, the show’s unique plot is accompanied by characters speaking in several different languages, ranging from Spanish and French to Cantonese.

However, viewers who aren’t comfortable with or simply despise subtitles, have opted to watch with the audio dubbed into English. This is where the problems arise.

According to viewers who have braved the complex series with subtitles turned on, the English dub is mis-translating, spoiling, and making 1899 even more confusing. Due to the array of languages spoken, the characters aren’t supposed to understand each other… but viewers have pointed out the audio dub is ruining the surprise.

One user writes: “If I could make a humble suggestion: Check out 1899 on Netflix and when you do, listen to it in the original dub so you can hear all the languages spoken and feel the disconnect between all the characters. What a phenomenal and spooky story!”

Another user notes that important context goes missing with the dub funcion switched on: “The dub cuts out the context of what language folks are originally speaking in this cast of international travellers, which is important to some of the characters’ backstories and misunderstandings.”

The new series stars a mixed bag of European passengers, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad.

