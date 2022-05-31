Creams Cafe set to sweeten up your summer with a new menu

Make the most of summer with luxury desserts

Designed to suit a climate in which everyone feels the financial pinch, the new menu features a collection of Creams Cafe classics beginning at £4.95.

The new menu features a ‘Create Your Own’ section where guests can customise their waffle, crepe, or indulgent cookie dough base. Once decided on the base, it’s time to select the scoops and toppings for a unique dessert tailored to your tastes (pictured below)

Sauce and toppings are up next and here is where you can get really creative and become the ‘Picasso of puds’ – from new flavour toppings of Aero Mint Bubbles and Rolos, through to meringues, mini marshmallows, fresh fruit and vegan chocolate, you’re truly spoilt for choice.

When it comes to the Signature Desserts, the Creams team have done the work. Must tries include the Millionaires featuring Lotus Biscoff crumb, Belgian milk chocolate shavings, caramel and milk chocolate sauce, speculoos gelato and a Creams Wafer.

The Chocolate Obsession is a must for cocoa lovers with hot chocolate cake, Belgian milk chocolate shavings, milk chocolate sauce, chocolate chip gelato and a Creams Wafer. All you have to do is choose your base – waffle, crepe or cookie dough.