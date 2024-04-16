Video shows 'biggest ever cocaine haul’ concealed in blocks of cheese as gang jailed over £17.2m stash
A criminal gang operating out of Blackburn have been jailed for more than 40 years after concealing large amounts of cocaine in cheese.
Lancashire Police raided a unit at the Old Fire Station in Blackburn and found a £17.2 million haul of cocaine.
The unit belonged to 46-year-old Saleem Chaudhri, who had hidden the large amounts of cocaine inside blocks of Gouda cheese. The drugs - imported from Belgium - were due to be distributed around the United Kingdom.
As the investigation continued, police identified that 28-year-old defendant Rieddul Mohabath was directing couriers to Blackburn to pick up large quantities of cocaine.
Following the arrests of Chaudhri and the courier, enquiries showed that a second courier left Blackburn and headed back towards Mohabath’s base in South Shields. Throughout this period the courier was in contact with Mohabath.
On July 3 2023, Lancashire Police arrested Mohabath and outside his home in Dean Road, South Shields, was an Audi containing snap bags of cocaine.
A property linked to him in Jarrow, South Shields, was searched and in the basement police found a significant amount of cash, a cash counting machine and suspected Class A drugs of varying weights.
Evidence shows that between September 2022 and May 2023 Chaudhri agreed to sell over 2000 kilos of cocaine worth over £70 million.
Chaudhri pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and money laundering and on Friday April 12, he was jailed at Preston Crown Court for 27 and a half years.
Mohabath admitted conspiring to supply cocaine and was today jailed for 16 years.
