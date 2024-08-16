Daisy Hill pub reopens following major £150,000 revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grey Man in Daisy Hill re-opens at 6pm today 16th August following a major £150,000 revamp by new licensees North West based pub operators Blind Tiger Inns, and Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

The three-week refurbishment has seen the dated tired pub transformed into a premium local specialising in sports and entertainment.

Funds have been spent on a complete external overhaul. As well as new lighting and signage, at the front of the pub is a new patio area with bench style tables and chairs, a picket fence and festoon lighting.

The rear beer garden is unrecognisable from before. Four new timber booths each seating six have been installed as well as new A-frame tables and benches, children’s play equipment and astroturf. The pub has seating for over 100 outside and plentiful parking.

Tina Brown in the garden of The Grey Man, Daisy Hill

Inside, The Grey Man has been opened up to create a brighter, more spacious environment for socialising. It ensures excellent visibility of the new stage area which will showcase live entertainment. The bar has also been enlarged as part of the structural works.

The new look and feel is more contemporary with an exposed brick wall, graffiti by renowned north west graffiti artist Jano and eight HD tv screens. Seating is a mix of high and medium height chairs and tables, and more comfortable semicircular velvet covered booth seating.

The revamp has been designed to put The Grey Man on the map with sports enthusiasts. TNT, Sky and Amazon TV are subscribed to ensuring all major sporting occasions are covered with live sport showing every daytime and evening. A new state of art contactless payment pool table and upgraded darts area with new darts board have also been installed.

Twelve new local jobs have been created on the back of the investment with experienced publican Tina Brown taking the helm. Prior to moving to The Grey Man, she had run The Banner pub in Hindley for 16 years.

The Grey Man

In addition to a saxophonist and DJ on Saturday 17th August, Tina plans to host lots of free family events at The Grey Man. The first, on August 24th will have live entertainment, face painting and a bouncy castle. There will also be live entertainment on Sunday 25th August.

Other regular activities include a weekly quiz on a Wednesdays starting on 21st August, free pool on Thursdays and free juke box on Fridays as well as live entertainment at weekends. Outside, the play area and giant Jenga and Connect 4 will keep children of all ages entertained.

Drinks at The Grey Man include draught and bottled beers, a large wine menu and an extensive range of gins. Focussed on quality and value, the pub will feature daytime draught discounts and other product offers such as half price on every bottle of wine every day till six including weekends.

Tina says: “After much anticipation, it’s great to be opening the doors to The Grey Man. I am really looking forward to getting to know local residents, welcoming new and old customers and to becoming a part of the Daisy Hill community, so please do come in and say hello. From this Saturday, we are open from 12 to 12.

“I have lots of plans for events and our live entertainment will be supporting local talent. However, I am keen to hear what regulars would like to see at The Grey Man, after all it’s their local.”

Says Star Pubs Investment Manager, Andy Bowden: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Blind Tiger Inns on the refurbishment of The Grey Man. It takes the pub to a whole new level offering a great environment for residents to socialise in.

“Blind Tiger Inns are award winning for their north west based premium locals which have an excellent reputation for live sports and entertainment. I am sure The Grey Man will be yet another success story for them. I wish Tina and her team well and a great rest of the summer.”