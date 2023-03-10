After the longest week-long wait ever, the next three episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six dropped on Prime Video today (March 10). The TV series based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid has sent fans wild. As they desperately await the next drop of episodes - there is one question on all of their minds.

The show is set across two timelines, one which shows the tumultuous story of the short lived band, and one set twenty years in the future in the style of a documentary. Where we are in the series, there is very little known about where the musicians are now. They are simply retelling their story from separate spaces.

However, one of the biggest mysteries of the series is a character who has been present in every episode and that is the person interviewing the band twenty years later. Beware to those of you who haven’t watched the latest episode or read the book there are big spoilers ahead.

You may be surprised to know that the person behind the camera is a character we’ve actually seen before. Those of you who have read the book, will know that the person asking the questions is actually the daughter of Billy and Camilla Dunne, Julia Dunne.

This twist ending comes at the end of the book when it is revealed that Julia decides to write a book about her parents and their successes, as well as the difficulties they faced along the way, following the tragic death of her mother Camilla.

In the final chapter of the book, it is revealed that Julia is following through on her mother’s last request which is to tell Billy to call Daisy Jones. That’s right, Billy stays with Camilla. In the book, Camila convinces Daisy to leave the band to which Daisy agrees and the band’s big tour is cancelled. From then, very little is known about Daisy.

The offscreen interviewer is played by Seychelle Gabriel who is yet to promote the show, but details on the character’s involvement are being kept quiet.

Whether the TV show follows the plot of the show is unknown, but it’s pretty set in stone that they have chosen to keep Julia Dunne as the interviewer. While we have yet to see her, it’s assumed that she will feature in the final episode, as for the first nine episodes she is credited as the ‘interviewer’ but credited as ‘Julia’ in the final episode.

Camila Morone as Camila Dunne and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

How to watch Daisy Jones and The Six

Prime Video has released the first six episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six so far, with another two coming on March 17. The final two episodes of the series will be released on March 24.

Prime Video has released the first six episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six so far, with another two coming on March 17. The final two episodes of the series will be released on March 24.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.