A Lancaster bomber soared over Blyton Airfield in Lincolnshire to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raids.

The plane conducted a flypast over 28 former air bases in Lincolnshire, starting its journey from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and ending at the RAF Museum in Hendon, London on Tuesday, May 16.

The Dambuster raids, officially known as Operation Chastise, were a series of RAF attacks on three German dams during World War II.

The display commemorated the 53 airmen who bravely sacrificed their lives during the famous operation.

The aircraft which flew over the skies is one of the last remaining Lancaster bombers. A total of 7,377 planes were manufactured.

Huge crowds gathered to watch the display as some hundreds of people lined the streets.

Former commander of Scampton Gp Capt Neil Atkins expressed the Dambusters anniversary was a "really poignant occasion" saying "to be here to reflect on the dedication, the sacrifice and just the utter sheer bravery of these bomber crews is fantastic."