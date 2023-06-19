The identities of the dancing couple in the Partygate video have been revealed. In the shocking footage, released by The Mirror on June 18, the couple are seen dancing around a Conservative headquarters Christmas party while lockdown restrictions were still in place.

At the time the footage was filmed, socialising indoors was banned. The partygoers have now been confirmed to be former Boris Johnson campaign aide Malin Bogue and Jack Smith, who works in Parliament for a Tory minister.

The clip, which was taken shortly before Christmas 2020, the couple twirled past a sign which read: "Please keep your distance". The video also shows the pair knocking over wine glasses as they crashed into a table of buffet party food while the sounds of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York blasted in the background.

At the time, Ms Bogue was director of special projects on Mr Johnson’s 2019 Conservative leadership bid. Now, Ms Bogue works for lobbying firm Stonehaven as a senior consultant while Mr Smith is a parliamentary aide to Tory energy minister Graham Stuart.

When the footage was taken, the pair were working together on the campaign team of the then Conservative London Mayor candidate Shaun Bailey. Mr Smith was head of social media.

The newly-released footage comes after the privileges committee concluded Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons on multiple occasions over partygate. The committee also found Mr Johnson misled the House when he failed to inform MPs of his knowledge of when rules had been broken.

