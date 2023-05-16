One inquisitive local has sparked an online investigation after all the vehicles in a car park were issued with parking fines. The eye-catching photo, published to Reddit’s r/casualUK community, shows rows and rows of cars with yellow tickets attached to their windscreens.

The photo was appeared to have been taken outside High Wycombe Station, Buckinghamshire, with the person who shared the shocking car park snap joking that the traffic officer had certainly ‘made his bonus’ and that the scene looked more like “the discount aisle in Waitrose“.

While traffic wardens often get a bad rep for being generous with parking fines, the Reddit community were shocked at how this could happen to so many drivers at once. The widespread confusion led to a number of theories from users looking to explain the baffling event.

One user wrote: “I’m gonna go with computer malfunction. I bet they all paid via the app, but the warden’s app hasn’t synced properly, so he’s gone all parking Pataweyo on them.”

While another asked: “I’d like to know reasoning. Perhaps a broken ticket machine for months and then suddenly they fixed it at 11am once everyone was already parked and at work?”

More creative theories poured in with one user suggesting the fines are actually ‘creative marketing flyers’ and another remarked that parking rules could have ‘changed from being free’.

Mystery as every vehicle in station car park given parking tickets - ‘baffled’ drivers search for explanation