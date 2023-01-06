The world’s oldest football competition has reached its third round stage, and it is now here when Premier League and Championship clubs are entered into the mix. Third round day is a major point on the English footballing calendar, with lower and non league teams hoping to claim the scalp of a big team.

The stand out tie of the third round is comfortably Manchester City v Chelsea, whilst another eye-catching fixture is Manchester United hosting Everton. Non-league Wrexham, steered financially by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, face a tough trip to Championship side Coventry City.

The ties take place across the weekend of January 6-9, with Manchester United v Everton kicking off the weekend on Friday January 6. League Two Stevenage have an exciting trip to Premier League Aston Villa.

Other non-league teams in the third round include Stockport County, Grimsby Town and Boreham Wood. Chesterfield Town are also in the third round, they face West Bromwich Albion at home.

Full list of FA Cup Third Round ties

Preston vs Huddersfield

Middlesbrough vs Brighton

Chesterfield vs West Brom

Man City vs Chelsea

Stockport vs Walsall

Tottenham vs Portsmouth

Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley

Derby vs Barnsley

Cardiff vs Leeds

Brentford vs West Ham

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Coventry vs Wrexham

Norwich vs Blackburn

Aston Villa vs Stevenage

Luton vs Wigan

Oxford vs Arsenal

Fleetwood vs QPR

Liverpool vs Wolves

Grimsby vs Burton

Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest

Gillingham vs Leicester

Forest Green vs Birmingham

Bristol City vs Swansea

Hartlepool vs Stoke City

Hull vs Fulham

Crystal Palace vs Southampton

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Shrewsbury vs Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle

Manchester United vs Everton

Ipswich vs Rotherham

Which FA Cup Third Round ties are on TV?

Across the weekend, six fixtures will be shown live on free to air TV. The final fixture of the round takes place on Monday night, when Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to League One Oxford United.

Liverpool are the reigning FA Cup holders. (Getty Images)

Friday January 6

• Manchester United v Everton at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player

Saturday January 7

• Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United at 6pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

• Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers at 8pm on ITV 4 and ITVX

Sunday January 8

• Cardiff City v Leeds United at 2pm on ITV,1 ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player

• Manchester City v Chelsea at 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Monday January 9

Oxford United v Arsenal at 8pm on ITV1, ITVX, UTV, STV and STV Player

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

