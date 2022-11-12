England take on Japan today in the second match of their Autumn Nations series. And they are hoping to make amends after a shock defeat last weekend.

The red roses went down 30-29 to Argentina last Sunday and this weekend take on the Cherry Blossoms at Twickenham. The match will see England head coach Eddie Jones take on his former side.

Japan have progressed since Jones took them to the quarter finals of the 2019 world cup. Their opening fixture of the autumn ended in a narrow defeat to the All Blacks, losing 31-38 in Tokyo.

England will welcome the return of number eight Sam Simmonds and scrum half Jack van Poortvliet to the side for the game. But there are a host of other changes ahead of the 3.15pm kick-off.

Most Popular

Jonny May will start on the wing in place of Joe Cokanasiga, while Leicester’s Guy Porter will start at centre, replacing Manu Tuilagi.

England v Japan: How to watch

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the whole of the Autumn Nations series with games not available on terrestrial TV. Prime members in the UK and Ireland can tune in for no additional charge while non-subscribers will need to sign up for an account.

A free, 30-day trial is available for Prime, usually costing £8.99 a month or £95 a year, or sign up for a Prime Video only subscription for £5.99 a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

England head coach Eddie Jones looks on during the England captain's run at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot yesterday

England v Japan: The line-ups

England: Steward, Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May, Smith, Van Poortvliet, Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds. Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.

Japan: Yamanaka, Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Van den Heever, Yamasawa, Nagare, Inagaki, Sakate (capt), Gu, Dearns, Cornelsen, Leith, Himeno, Tatafu. Replacements: Norikoshi, Millar, Kizu, Van der Walt, Labuschagne, Saito, Lee, Fifita.

Advertisement Hide Ad