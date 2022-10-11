Rex Orange County, whose birth name is Alexander O’Connor, has been accused and charged with sexual assault.

O’Connor, 24, allegedly assaulted the same woman six times over the course of two days - twice in London’s West End, once in a taxi and then three times in his home. The assault allegedly took place on June 1, 2022.

O’Connor appeared in Southwark crown court on October 10, pleading not guilty to all six charges - he was subsequently released on unconditional bail.

Hailing from Hampshire, O’Connor has released four studio albums under his Rex Orange County pseudonym. The most recent of which, ‘Who Cares?’, was released on March 11, 2022 and reached the number one position in the UK album charts.

O’Connor has collaborated with a range of artists, from Tyler, the Creator to Randy Newman.

O’Connor has been active in the UK music scene since 2015, making his debut when he was just 17 years old.

A spokesperson for Rex Orange County said: “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court.

“He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

