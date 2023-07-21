News you can trust since 1853
Epic Games Summer Sale : What games are included in up to 75% off sale - including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Hundreds of games have bene discounted by up to 75% as part of the Epic Games Summer Sale - here’s what’s included

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:10 BST

Epic Games have launched their big Summer Sale with discounts of up to 75% on some of their biggest games. The sale will run until August 3, making it the perfect time to grab some discounts on games you might have been considering for a while.

For the duration of the sale, Epic Games will also be offering players the chance to earn a little bit back on their PC games in the form of a monetary reward, which can be banked into your account for future purchases. Epic Games has also doubled the usual 5% back from a game purchase, giving players 10% back on sales storewide.

The sale offers gamers the chance to pick up some older games including Alan Wake Remastered, Far Cry 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as some new games including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Here’s some of the highlights from the Epic Games Summer Sale.

    What games are on sale in the Epic Games Summer Sale

    The Epic Games Summer Sale has discounts of up to 75%The Epic Games Summer Sale has discounts of up to 75%
    Dead Island 2 - £41.24 (25% off)

    Star Trek: Resurgence - £23.76 (25% off)

    Red Dead Redemption 2 - £19.79 (67% off)

    Crime Boss: Rockay City - £24.49 (30% off)

    The Outlast Trials - £20.22 (15% off)

    Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - £14.99 (50% off)

    FIFA 23 - £14.99 (75% off)

    Death Stranding: Directors Cut - £17.99 (50% off)

    Alan Wake Remastered - £9.99 (60% off)

    Star Wars Battlefront: Celebration Edition - £8.74 (75% off)

    Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - £44.99 (25% off)

    Borderlands 3 - £7.49 (85% off)

    Cities: Skylines - £7.49 (70% off)

    Far Cry 6 - £12.49 (75% off)

