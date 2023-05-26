Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has announced an intimate set of UK and European live dates for October 2023. Marking his live debut, Eric will visit venues across the UK as he brings his passion for music to life.

The news comes after the announcement that Cantona is set to release his first single via Decca Records. Written and composed by Eric himself, the single will be released on Friday (June 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the tour announcement, Cantona said: “Next year, I’ll be playing with a band, but for now, I’m starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues.

“I’ll be starting in Manchester because it’s a city that has stayed with me so much for the football, of course, but also the general atmosphere.”

Most Popular

Eric Cantona’s ‘Cantona Sings Eric’ tour - tickets

Presale tickets for Cantona’s highly anticipated live shows will start Wednesday (May 31) at 10am via the Live Nation website . General on-sale tickets will be available to purchase on Friday (May 2) at 10am via the Live Nation website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Cantona UK tour 2023 tour dates

October

26: Manchester, UK, Stoller Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 London, UK, Bloomsbury Theatre