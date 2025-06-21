Don’t miss these impressive budget trips - including a mum and son’s trip to Morocco for £100.

£100 day trip to Morocco

A British mum spent just £100 on a day trip to Morocco with her son. They hopped on a 5.45am flight from Manchester and landed in Agadir at 10am local time - where they were immediately hit with 27° heat.

The pair had just seven hours for sightseeing before they caught their return flight at 9:35pm. But it was enough time to check out some local activities - including lounging at a beach and getting a cable car up to the Kasbah.

Party animal dad holidays in Ibiza

A party animal dad holidayed in Ibiza, without having to pay for a hotel. The 64-year-old boarded a flight out of Newcastle for £62 and landed on the party island shortly after 7pm, taking only a change of clothes in a shopping bag.

He made his way straight to San Antonio for a pint, before heading to a Fatboy Slim gig and partying the night away. At 6am, he got a taxi back to the airport and had a short sleep on an airport bench, before boarding his return flight at 10am. The flight to Leeds cost just £20.

After touching down on UK soil, he caught a train home, arriving just 24 hours after he left. The whole trip cost less than £200.

Woman flies to Romania for spa weekend for £85 cheaper than in the UK

A woman flew to Romania for a spa weekend, which she says was £85 cheaper than in the UK. The 23-year-old from Wales flew from Manchester Airport to Bucharest with her mum - arriving at 11:25am.

The pair then headed straight to the Therma spa, for £64, and then went to the hotel which cost them £94 in total. They spent the following day travelling around Bucharest, before heading back to Manchester.

For flights, accommodation and the spa, the weekend trip cost the pair £315 - cheaper than the £400 they would have spent in the UK.

