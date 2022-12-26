First News: Highlights of 2023

King Charles with Queen Consort Camilla (photo: Getty Images)

Who knows what this year will hold, but we sure have got lots of fun and important events coming up right here in the UK! Check out these highlights.

King Charles III is crowned

On Saturday 6 May, the nation will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The king will be officially crowned alongside his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla. Everyone is being given an extra bank holiday on Monday 8 May to mark the historic occasion.

Eurovision comes to Liverpool

The city will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, last year’s winners. The grand final will take place in the Liverpool Arena on Saturday 13 May, with countries across the world showcasing their chosen bands and singers. Who will be victorious this time?

Eurovision comes to Liverpool (photo: Getty Images)

London Marathon returns in April

The famous marathon is back in its usual April slot (23 April), after being held in October for the past three years because of the Covid pandemic. Thousands of runners will take to the streets of London to help raise money for charity, with many donning wacky fancy dress to delight spectators. The Great North Run – dubbed the world’s biggest and best half marathon – is also returning this year on 10 September.

London Marathon returns in April (photo: Getty Images)

World Bog Snorkelling Championships

People from across the globe will be heading to Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales this August to take part in this wonderfully wet spectacle! Each competitor must swim the length of a big muddy bog in the fastest time, sometimes even in costume. The current world champion (and world record holder!) is Neil Rutter, who achieved a time of 1 minute 18.82 seconds in the 2018 championships.

World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Llanwrtyd Wells in Wales (photo: Getty Images)

Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Edinburgh plays host to one of the world’s biggest arts and culture festivals on the planet this summer! Performers, new and experienced, will take to hundreds of stages across the city to showcase their talents. Visitors can expect to see theatre, comedy, dance, circus, music, exhibitions and events.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe (photo: Getty Images)

Chase that cheese!

This brie-lliant event on Cooper’s Hill in Gloucester sees competitors chase a Double Gloucester cheese down a 200-yard-long (183m) hill. It definitely sounds silly, but it’s not for the faint-hearted – people often hurt themselves and even break bones! The cheese can reach speeds of up to 70mph and whoever can catch it first is crowned the champ!

