News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

Football Manager 2024: When is Football Manager 2024 released? What are the new features, is it on Netflix?

Managers, suit up, as the new edition of Football Manager 2024 is almost upon us

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The release date for Football Manager 2024 has been announced. The game usually comes much later in the year compared to their competitors, such EA FC 24 and that once again is the case this year.

Along with announcing their release date, Sports Interactive have also announced some brand new features with more to come before its release. It’s been a big couple of years for the game, which was released on PlayStation and Xbox.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Football Manager is truly one of a kind. It goes so far in depth in terms of training, signing players, xG and much more and is commonly described as the closest thing to being a football manager than actually being one.

The game also gets more popular year on year. According to ActivePlayer.io, “Football Manager 2023 maintains a healthy player count of 62,457 concurrent average daily users, indicative of its enduring popularity this year”.

Most Popular

    When is Football Manager 2024 released?

    As mentioned, Football Manager is always released quite late in the year and that is the case this year, with the game being released on Monday, November 6. The beta usually comes out around two weeks before, so keep an eye out.

    What are the new features on Football Manager 2024?

    As with a new edition, new features are on their way. One of these is the J League being added in, with players now able to play with teams in J League one to three.

    Some more new features include:

    • Smarter transfers, squad building and finance
    • Introducing intermediaries and offloading players
    • Individual player targets and interaction logic
    • Truer football motion, match authenticity and positional play
    • Set pieces refresh and coaches debut
    • More gameplay deep dives
    • Quality of life upgrades
    Can you be the next Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho on Football Manager 2024? Can you be the next Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho on Football Manager 2024?
    Can you be the next Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho on Football Manager 2024?

    Is Football Manager 2024 going to be on Netflix? 

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Football Manager 2024 Mobile will launch exclusively for Netflix members from November 6. If you’re an existing player with a Netflix membership, you’ll be able to find and install FM24 Mobile through the Netflix mobile app when the game launches in November. It will appear in a dedicated Games row on Apple phones and a separate Games tab on Android device.

    Related topics:Football ManagerNetflix