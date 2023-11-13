Four in 10 adults are looking to book a detox trip in the next year

The travel giant reckons the ‘dupe’ trend sweeping TikTok - affordable alternatives to popular products - will take over travel in the year ahead. Therefore, places that are a little unexpected and more affordable than the tried-and-tested destinations will boom in popularity.

They include Palermo, dubbed ‘the new Lisbon’, and Taipei instead of Seoul, which has seen the biggest uptick in searches over the past year. Almost six in 10 (59 per cent) UK holidaymakers would consider visiting a destination that is similar to a tourist hotspot, but not as well known.

Key reasons for this include the affordability (61 per cent), it being less crowded (60 per cent) and it having more of an authentic culture (26 per cent). Hotels.com, a brand under the Expedia Group banner, highlights the trend of Dry Tripping - where travellers detox while on holiday.

The study of 2,000 adults who have been on holiday in the past and plan to go in the next three years, found half would be interested in staying at hotels that offer easily accessible alcohol-free beverage options – with four in 10 likely to book a detox trip in the next year. The hotelier also says a hotel’s overall ‘vibe’ is becoming a strong indicator of travellers’ hotel choices. Guest reviews mentioning the term have increased an average of 1,090 per cent year-on-year.

The third big trend for 2024 is Tour Tourism. Mega acts like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé triggered a wave of tourism this year as people flock to their stadium shows, and Expedia predicts this trend will continue to thrive next year. In a new twist to Tour Tourism perhaps driven by ticket prices, 30 per cent of travellers say they would travel outside of their home city for a concert because tickets were cheaper elsewhere. While 43 per cent would travel for a concert as an excuse to visit a new place.

Stars like Beyoncé have triggered a wave of tourism this year - as people gather at their stadium shows across the world

Celebrating milestones - no matter the size

Expedia Group has released the predictions in its 'Unpack '24' report, which includes research into the intentions of 20,000 holidaymakers worldwide.

The group also comprises Vrbo, which identified 42 per cent of travellers book holiday homes with amenities they either cannot afford to have at home, or that they want to try out before they buy themselves. Furthermore, three in 10 say they would choose a holiday home with outdoor amenities, so they’d never have to leave the property.

The company is also predicting the rise of the ‘Go-cassion’; a trip to celebrate even the smallest milestone. More than two in 10 (21 per cent) are looking for ‘any excuse’ to go away with loved ones. Exactly eight in 10 have already travelled for a specific occasion, or intend to do so in the next year - with celebrating birthdays (49 per cent), reunions (34 per cent) and wedding anniversaries (31 per cent) key events. For 2023, Expedia predicted travellers would turn to television sets and movie screens for travel inspiration - they did, and the trend shows no signs of stopping in 2024.

More than half of travellers say they’ve researched or booked a trip to a destination after seeing it on a TV show or movie, and one in four admit TV shows and films are even more influential on their travel plans than they were before. In fact, travellers say TV shows influence their travel decisions more than Instagram, TikTok and podcasts.